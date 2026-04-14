4-star CB Montre Jackson down to four schools

Garland (Texas) Lakeview Centennial four-star cornerback Montre Jackson has officially named his top four schools.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pounder told Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett on Tuesday that he’s now considering Ole Miss, SMU, Texas and Texas Tech.

Jackson is the No. 193 overall prospect and No. 23 corner in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 28 player in the Lone Star State.

The top four comes as no surprise, as Jackson has already locked in an official visit to each of his four finalists. Those trips will begin at the end of May with an OV to TTU (May 29). The Red Raiders will be followed by SMU (June 5), Texas (June 12) and Ole Miss (June 19).

Earlier this month, Jackson updated his recruitment with Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman and tabbed a pair of leaders. The Longhorns currently have the edge, according to the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine. Jackson is coming off another spring trip to Austin as head coach Steve Sarkisian and Co. have really made some headway in the blue-chipper’s recruitment.

“Texas has definitely stayed at the top for me because of how consistent they’ve been throughout my recruitment,” Jackson previously told Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman. “Over the past few months, what’s really stood out is the energy around the program, the way the coaches believe in me, and how they see me fitting into what they’re building. Those relationships have grown a lot — it’s not just football anymore, it feels more personal, like they genuinely care about me as a person, too.”

Official visits will still play a major role in Jackson’s recruitment as he works closer and closer toward a decision. It remains to be seen if the rising defensive back will come off the board before his senior season.