4-star CG Martay Barnes commits to Florida State

Martay Barnes, a four-star combo guard in the 2026 class, has committed to Florida State, he told Rivals.

The 6-foot-2 senior out of The Academy of Central Florida (FL) recently reclassified from the 2027 class into 2026. He chose the Seminoles over Auburn, but also received offers from Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Kansas, Indiana, Miami, and others when he was still in the 2027 class.

Barnes is ranked as the No. 75 overall player in the 2026 class, according to Rivals.

Barnes on his commitment to Florida State

Martay Barnes went in-depth with his commitment to FSU with Rivals.

“Choosing Florida State turned a major decision into a simple one. A historic in-state powerhouse building their new era and I have the opportunity to be a part of that and leave my mark. Tallahassee is a genuine community, the campus culture is supportive and there’s a strong sense of hunger from the basketball program to the entire athletic department. Hard not to thrive in an environment like that.”

What led to his trust in Luke Loucks and the coaching staff?

“My family means everything to me and we’re a real tight-knit group. Coach Loucks and this entire staff have earned their way into that world through actions and transparency. They’re honest people who hold values and want to see others win in life.

“Coach Loucks’ experience in developing NBA guards, along with his understanding of the game and ability to communicate that perspective is impressive. I’m confident in my skillset but also feel a personal strength is being cerebral so I appreciate that approach in coach.”

In his own words, what type of player is FSU getting in Barnes?

“A true two-way competitor. Elite 3-level scorer with team-first playmaker mentality. Ability to be on ball and game manage or play in the flow. High awareness & instincts on defensive end. Shooter, energizer, and hungry.”

He has a message for Florida State fans.

“Nole’ Nation! You’ve been rocking with me since day 1 and I’ve felt the love. I can’t tell you how much I appreciate it but I’d rather show you by bringing the National Championship trophy where it belongs. Let’s get to it! F-L-O-R-I-D-A S-T-A-T-E, Florida State, Florida State, Florida State! WOO!”

Barnes is currently averaging 19 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 3.3 assists, and 3.4 steals per game playing with The Academy of Central Florida on the Grind Session.

Barnes also had a strong summer playing on the adidas 3SSB Circuit, averaging 14.3 points, 3.2 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game with Austin Rivers SE Elite.

