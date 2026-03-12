4-star CG Trey Beamer receives release from Boston College, reopening recruitment

Trey Beamer, a four-star combo guard in the 2026 class, has received his release from Boston College and will reopen his recruitment, his father told Rivals.

The Eagles parted ways with head coach Earl Grant on Sunday, prompting Beamer to re-evaluate his options. He was BC’s second-highest rated recruit in program history.

The 6-foot-2 senior out of IMG Academy (FL) is ranked No. 93 overall in the 2026 class, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He’s also the No. 3 combo guard in the class and the No. 15 player in the state of Florida.

Beamer committed to Boston College last October before signing with the program in November.

Beamer’s statement

Beamer provided the following statement to Rivals:

I want to sincerely thank the Boston College Men’s Basketball program and its entire staff for believing in me and welcoming my family throughout the recruitment process. The relationships we have built mean a lot to me, and I truly appreciate the opportunity that has been extended.

After thoughtful conversations with my family and those close to my development, I’ve decided to withdraw my commitment from Boston College and reopen my recruitment. With the recent changes in the program, I feel it’s important for me to take the time to carefully evaluate my options while continuing to grow as both a student and an athlete.

This was not an easy decision. I have great respect for Boston College and its men’s basketball program. However, I believe taking this step will allow me and my family to make the most informed decision about what is best for my future.

More on Beamer

Prior to choosing BC, Beamer also considered Mississippi State, USF, Virginia Tech, and Maryland.

This summer, while playing for Team United on the Nike EYBL Circuit, he averaged 19.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game. His senior season at IMG Academy was cut short after he suffered a hand injury in January.

Rivals’ National Recruiting Analyst Jamie Shaw wrote the following about Beamer after evaluating him this summer:

“The 6-foot-1 guard is aggressive with the ball in his hands. He is a three-level scorer and able to self-create offense collapsing a defense and finishing a play. He defended well also, disrupting play in the passing lanes, but also pressing the point of attack.”



