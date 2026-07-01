4-star cornerback Brandon Sherrard commits to Texas: 'It's more than football'

The Longhorns added 11 commitments in the month of June and are kicking off July with even more fireworks.

Four-star cornerback Brandon Sherrard committed to Texas on Wednesday live on the Rivals Summer Signing Day show.

LSU and Oklahoma were other finalists for the No. 21 CB in the 2027 class out of Pearland (Texas) Shadow Creek.

“We all love the game of football … it’s beyond that there,” Sherrard told Rivals on his decision to commit to Texas. “It’s more than football. Texas ball is forever gonna be different.”

Texas surged late in the in-state prospect’s recruitment.

Sherrard made a handful of visits to Austin in-season last fall and returned again in the spring.

The Rivals300 defensive back made a late decision to officially visit Texas, which altered the course of his recruitment.

“Texas definitely made a big push after my official visit,” Sherrard said. “Just being around Coach Sark and Coach O, seeing how they run things, and the relationships we built made me feel like I could see myself there. They showed me how I’d fit in their defense and how they plan to develop me on and off the field. Austin felt like home, and that’s really what stood out to me.

Sherrard is the No. 151 overall prospect in the 2027 class and the No. 51-rated player from the state of Texas in this cycle.