4-star DB Jailen Hill commits to Nebraska, breaks down why he chose the Huskers

It always seemed like more a matter of when, not if Jailen Hill would announce for Nebraska and the talented defensive back pulled the trigger moments ago on the Rivals YouTube channel.

“I feel great about my decision,” Hill said. “I think Nebraska is the perfect fit for me on and off the field. Every time I was there, it felt more comfortable to me and it really does feel like home.”

Hill officially visited Nebraska over the weekend and said he made up his mind he would be a Husker while on campus.

“That visit sealed the deal for me,” Hill said. “I can’t really describe it but it was such a special visit for me. I met so many great people and everyone took me in and made me feel like I was already part of the team.

“I had been to Nebraska before but this visit was different. I learned so much more about the program, the history and the incredible tradition they have there. The fan support is incredible, I mean everywhere you go, there’s Nebraska fans and there isn’t a more loyal fanbase in the country.”

Husker DB coach Addison Williams was the lead recruiter with Williams and played a huge role in his decision.

“Coach Addi, that’s my guy right there,” Hill said. “I’m so thankful to him for believing in me and giving me this opportunity. He’s a coach and a mentor and friend and I can’t wait to play for him.

“Coach (Matt) Rhule is an incredible person as well. He really cares about you as more than just an athlete. He wants you to succeed off the field and develop you as a man and a player and I know I’m in good hands with those guys.”

Hill said making the move from Los Angles to Lincoln will be an adjustment but it’s one he’s excited for.

“I’m ready for a change,” Hill said. “I think it will be good for me leave home and I like Lincoln a lot. It’s a nice college town where you can really focus on football and school.

“If you want to go out, you still can but I’m going to focused on playing football, developing my game and being an impact player. I really want to come in and compete right away and the coaches told me I’ll have that opportunity and that’s what I plan to do.”

Hill played his junior season at Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco and had big season. He’s a sticky cover corner with a ton of length and good ball skills. He’s currently rated a four-star and the No. 336 player nationally in the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services.