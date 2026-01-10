4-star DB Monsanna Torbert gives Indiana his pledge during Navy All-American Bowl

Cincinnati (Ohio) Taft four-star athlete Monsanna Torbert locked in with Indiana on Saturday, announcing his commitment to the Hoosiers during Saturday’s Navy All-American Bowl.

Torbert will play in the secondary for the Hoosiers and chose to play for Curt Cignetti and company over Cincinnati, Iowa, Pittsburgh and Maryland.

The electric two-way player who plays quarterback and in the secondary on the prep level is ranked by Rivals as the nation’s No. 10 athlete and No. 252 prospect overall.

“It was just like family,” Torbert said. “I got offered by Indiana eight months ago and I talked to Indiana every day since that day. They took a chance on me early in my recruitment. It wasn’t a hard decision.

“It was who stayed loyal to me and I stayed loyal to them.”

In 10 games as a junior the 5-foot-10, 160-pound Torbert threw for nearly 1,800 yards and 27 touchdowns with another 375 yards rushing and four more scores. On defense he had 12 tackles and a 50-yard pick six.

Torbert loves the culture of Indiana’s program.

“Coach Cignetti’s got the urge and passion to win,” Torbert said. “When you want to win and that’s the only you care about, players at Indiana don’t care about their NIL, they’re hungry and they want to win.”

Torbert has shined at safety this week in practice at the Navy All-American Bowl, and the explosive, instinctual player has the traits to be a mainstay in the Hoosiers backend for years to come.

“I feel like Indiana has some great defensive schemes to cause havoc for opponents offenses,” Torbert said. “I feel like my play style fits Coach Curt’s style – fast, physical and smart.”

A look at the Indiana class with Torbert in the fold.