4-star DL Ben'Jarvius Shumaker flips back to Ole Miss from Colorado

On Tuesday morning, Ackerman (Miss.) Choctaw County four-star defensive lineman Ben’Jarvius Shumaker flipped his commitment from Ole Miss to Colorado.

The move came as a surprise, as on Monday, Shumaker announced that his recruitment was shut down and that he was locked in with the Rebels.

Now, the blue-chipper is saying he’s back with Ole Miss. He released a statement on Tuesday evening to announce that he’s re-locking in with Pete Golding and the Rebels.

“First and foremost, I want to thank God, my family, and every coach and program that has invested time, energy, and belief in me throughout this recruiting process. The relationships I have built and the opportunities I have been given are something I will never take for granted. After careful thought, prayer, and conversations with my family, I have decided to remain committed to Ole Miss and officially shut down my recruitment,” Shumaker wrote on X.

“I apologize for any confusion that may have come over the last several hours. This process has reaffirmed for me that Ole Miss is where I am meant to be. I believe in the vision for the program, the relationships my family and I have built in Oxford, and the opportunity to develop both on and off the field. Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout this journey. I am excited for the future, ready to get to work, and proud to call the state of Mississippi and Ole Miss home.”

In the span of 24 hours, Shumaker has shut his recruitment down, flipped to Colorado, flipped back to Ole Miss and shut his recruitment down for the second time. Regardless of the absurdity that’s come with this process for the Rebels, Shumaker is a key cog for their 2027 recruiting class.

Scouting Ben’Jarvius Shumaker

The 6-foot-3, 250-pounder is ranked as the No. 76 overall prospect, the No. 7 defensive lineman, and the No. 3 player in Mississippi in the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services.

Rivals, meanwhile, ranks Shumaker as the No. 54 overall prospect, the No. 5 defensive lineman, and the No. 3 player in Mississippi.

National analyst Greg Biggins writes this about him as a prospect:

“Shumaker is on the short list when talking about the top interior defensive lineman in the country. Had a big junior season, totaling 69 tackles 17 for loss, 7 sacks and two forced fumbles. Very strong, especially in his lower half and can take on double teams and still get a push. Gets off the ball well, shows an active motor and lives on the other side of the line of scrimmage. Can win with speed and power and has the ability to dominate at the point of attack. Plays high at times and will need some technical work like most high school interior lineman but very high ceiling and projects as a high impact player at the Power 4 level.”

This story will be updated.