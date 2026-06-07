4-star DL Jamar Thompson commits to Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech remains red-hot on the recruiting trail. On Sunday, the Yellow Jackets landed a commitment from Delray Beach (Fla.) West Boca Raton four-star defensive lineman Jamar Thompson, according to Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett.

Thompson chose GT over Texas and Ohio State. He becomes commit No. 12 for the ACC program.

Thompson is the No. 206 overall prospect and No. 22 DL in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 20 recruit in the Sunshine State.

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Earlier this weekend, Rivals’ Chad Simmons reported that the Yellow Jackets were in a great spot with the blue-chipper. Thompson now has his sights set on The Flats.

“There was discussion about Thompson potentially visiting Texas this weekend. Instead, he spent the weekend at Georgia Tech. As the visit unfolded, optimism inside the Yellow Jackets’ program continued to grow,” Simmons wrote.

A dominant force on the interior at the high school level, Thompson is coming off a junior campaign for West Boca Raton that witnessed 42 total tackles, including 16 for loss and five sacks, per MaxPreps. He’s got more than 120 tackles to his name across the last three seasons.

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Head coach Brent Key and his staff have some real juice on the trail this summer. Thompson is already the ninth prospect to choose the Yellow Jackets in June.

Thompson is now the highest-ranked commit in the Georgia Tech class. He adds to a haul that continues to stack talent on the defensive side of the ball. Athens (Ga.) Christian four-star EDGE Success Nwabude, Montgomery (Ala.) Academy four-star EDGE Braden Gordon and Sarasota (Fla.) Booker four-star defensive lineman Maleek Lee have also committed this month.

Nwabude and Gordon are the No. 31 and 34 EDGE prospects in the nation, respectively. They both committed on June 2, as did Lee, the No. 38 DL in the cycle.

“I had a feeling going into the visit there was a good chance I could commit,” Gordon told Rivals’ Chad Simmons about his decision. “Talking to the other players there felt really good. I wanted to come in with other talented players because that’s how you win. That is what I am doing with Georgia Tech.

“Spending more time with the coaching staff and diving deeper into the defensive scheme helped too.”

The Georgia Tech class now ranks 29th nationally, according to the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings. The up-to-date class can be seen here.