4-star DL Jon Ioane commits to Washington over Cal, Penn State, Stanford and UCLA

Tustin (Calif.) defensive lineman Jon Ioane announced moments ago he’ll play his college at Washington.

Ioane is one of the country’s top two-way lineman and is currently rated the No. 211 player nationally in the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services, as well as the No. 19 player in the state.

He was getting looks at offensive guard and defensive tackle but will play on the defensive side of the ball for the Huskies.

“Washington is the best fit for me,” Ioane said. “I honestly think it’s a perfect for both sides, I fit Washington and they fit me and what I was looking for. It’s a school where I can be comfortable being me.

“I always had a gut feeling I was going to end up at Washington. It was only a matter of time and the more I thought about it, I wanted to go just go ahead and do it and not have Washington waiting around for me and stressing about it.”

Ioane had a final five that also included Cal, Penn State, Stanford and UCLA. He had official visits set up to al five schools but plans to cancel all the trips and only visit the Huskies moving forward.

“I’ve been to Washington so many times now and I have a great comfort level with the school and the coaching staff,” Ioane said. “I was just there for Junior Day earlier in the month and it really did feel like home.

“I know I can develop there as a player but also as a person. Washington is a competitive program right now and is ready to win. I don’t want to hit the portal once I go to college and with Washington, I feel like this is a place where I’ll be able to grow and really be happy the entire time I’m there.”

Husky DL coach Jason Kaufusi was the lead recruiter with Ioane.

“Coach Kaufusi is a great guy and we have a great relationship,” Ioane said. “Jedd Fisch was involved in my recruitment as well and I really loved the entire coaching staff.

“Washington recruited me harder than anyone and they did a great job reaching out to me and always staying connected. It feels great to have the decision behind me. Now I can just focus on my team here at Tustin and having a great senior year without worrying about recruiting.”