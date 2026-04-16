4-star DL Joseph Buchanan commits to Virginia Tech after visit seals decision

Joseph Buchanan didn’t expect to make his decision this soon, but one visit changed everything.

The four-star defensive lineman out of Baltimore (Md.) McDonogh School, ranked No. 184 in the Rivals Industry Ranking, had multiple programs in the mix, with schools like Indiana and North Carolina taking turns near the top of his list. Tennessee and Wisconsin were strong contenders, too.

After his first visit to Blacksburg over the weekend, that changed.

“This visit flipped things for me,” Buchanan told Rivals. “I didn’t go into the visit thinking I was going to commit this soon. I was planning to take my official visits before deciding, but this visit changed that.

“But my mom always told me that when a place is home, I would know — and I definitely felt that on the visit.”

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The environment stood out immediately.

“Great people and great hospitality,” Buchanan said. “It just felt right. It was a family environment. The people and hospitality were great. There was a lot that stood out, but how it felt like family was a big part of my commitment.”

That connection showed up in meetings and conversations with the staff.

“The relationships with the coaches, especially in the defensive line room, felt real,” Buchanan said. “It felt like family in the meetings and when I was around them.

“Coach Spencer is a great coach too. He came over from Texas A&M, and he was a big part of why I committed.”

Beyond football, Virginia Tech checked important boxes.

“The alumni network stood out,” Buchanan said. “It’s big and can help in a lot of different fields. It’s a great academic school, and that’s important to me. They have a top engineering program.”

Buchanan believes in Franklin

Head coach James Franklin made a strong impression as well.

“Who wouldn’t want to play for Coach Franklin?” Buchanan said. “He’s a great motivator and one of the best people I’ve been around in this process.

“He’s old school, but in a good way, and he demands respect. You can feel his energy. It’s clear things have shifted at Virginia Tech, and he’s a big part of that.”

Buchanan believes in the future of the program.

“Coach Franklin’s a winner,” he said. “Everywhere he’s been, he’s won. He knows how to build a program and win games.”

Virginia Tech’s consistency over time also mattered too.

“They offered me with the old staff and started recruiting me my sophomore year,” Buchanan said. “I learned about the campus and the program early.”

When the new staff took over, the momentum continued.

“About two weeks after Coach Franklin got there, they picked it right back up,” he said. “They’ve been recruiting me hard for the past three months.”

That approach stood out.

“They’ve talked about football, relationships and school,” Buchanan said. “They’ve shown they care about me. The staff has been great.”