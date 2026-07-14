4-star DL Kadin Fife commits to Louisville

Centre (Ala.) Cherokee County four-star defensive lineman Kadin Fife has committed to Louisville, according to Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett.

He chose the Cardinals after decommitting from Tennessee on June 24. Georgia and Ole Miss were among other programs that previously showed interest in his recruitment.

Fife is the No. 392 overall prospect and No. 43 DL in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 19 player in Alabama.

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The 6-foot-4.5, 295-pounder pledged to Tennessee back in the fall at the end of his junior season. He continued to keep his options open and as the summer trekked on, it became clear that he was not going to eventually sign with the Vols.

After hitting the reset button last month, Louisville arose and the blue-chipper now has his sights set on joining head coach Jeff Brohm and Co. in the Bluegrass.

On the high school front, Fife has also transferred from Chattooga (Ga.) back to Alabama and will suit for Cherokee County as a senior this fall.

Louisville adds blue-chip piece to 2027 class

Fife becomes the fourth four-star to join the Louisville class. The Cards sit at No. 30 in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings.

Local four-star wide receiver Ja’Hyde Brown is the top-ranked commit in the class and he just made a huge jump in the updated Rivals300 rankings on Monday. He’s now Rivals’ No. 66 overall prospect and No. 11 receiver.

“After a dominant showing in Beaverton, Oregon, Ja’Hyde Brown earned Rivals MVP at The Opening Finals. He has been a camp warrior during the offseason being virtually un-guardable on the camp circuit throughout the spring and summer,” Rivals National Scout Cody Bellaire wrote.

“The production on Friday nights this past season was fantastic; putting up over 1,500 yards receiving on nearly 100 catches during his junior season as well as 24 touchdowns. This offseason, he’s proved that he has more than enough burst and wiggle in his game to separate from high-caliber defenders. Brown has legitimate top-end speed, fluidity and twitch in order to be one of the most dynamic pass catchers in the country.”

Alongside Brown and now Fife at the top of the Louisville class is Lithonia (Ga.) four-star running back AJ Tillman and Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph four-star athlete D’Angelo White. Tillman is now the No. 15 RB in the cycle.

An up-to-date look at the 2027 Louisville class with Fife in the mix can be seen here.