4-star DL Kadin Fife decommits from Tennessee

Centre (Ala.) Cherokee County four-star defensive lineman Kadin Fife has decommitted from Tennessee, according to Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett.

He was pledged to the Volunteers since Nov. 21, but is now reopening his recruitment ahead of his senior season.

Fife is the No. 363 overall prospect and No. 37 DL in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 19 recruit in Alabama.

$19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage

The summer continues to be full of changes for Fife, who’s transferring from Chattooga (Ga.) back to Alabama to play for Cherokee County. While he was committed to Tennessee for over seven months, he had been trending away from the Vols for a little while now.

Georgia was a program pushing for a flip earlier this summer. In fact, multiple Rivals insiders logged picks in favor of the Bulldogs plucking him away from UT. With Fife now officially back on the board, it remains to be seen if Athens will be his next landing spot.

“With Georgia, it’s the development and the standard,” Fife previously told Rivals’ Chad Simmons. “You see what they do with defensive linemen, and that stands out. I was up there a couple of weeks ago and it was great. They go hard. They’ve been recruiting me hard and staying consistent.”

The likes of Ole Miss, Georgia Tech and Auburn had also previously kicked the tires with Fife. He was the fifth-highest-ranked commit in Tennessee’s 2027 class.

Vols lose blue-chip piece to 2027 puzzle

With Fife no longer in the mix, Tennessee now has 15 commits in its class. The haul now ranks 32nd nationally, according to the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings.

In-state recruiting has been crucial for head coach Josh Heupel and his staff this cycle. Four of the 10 highest-ranked prospects in Tennessee are currently committed to the Vols.

Nashville Brentwood Academy four-star linebacker Kenneth Simon II flipped from Alabama earlier this month, joining his teammate, four-star wide receiver Kesean Bowman. The pair are the two highest-ranked commits in Tennessee’s class. Bowman is the No. 63 overall prospect, while Simon checks in as the No. 138 recruit.

“Sixteen and a half years of my life has been spent in Knoxville,” Simon told Rivals’ Chad Simmons. “I’ve been around Tennessee since I was a baby. Growing up, I always said I wanted to play at Tennessee. To be able to achieve that dream means a lot.”

An updated look at Tennessee’s recruiting class can be seen here.