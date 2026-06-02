4-star DL Maleek Lee commits to Georgia Tech

Sarasota (Fla.) Booker four-star defensive lineman Maleek Lee has committed to Georgia Tech, he announced Tuesday morning.

The 6-foot-1, 270-pounder chose the Yellow Jackets over reported offers from North Carolina, Louisville, Ohio State, Florida and more than a dozen others. GT, Louisville and UNC were all on his list of official visits this summer, but one trip to The Flats sealed it for the Yellow Jackets.

His pledge is the fourth of the cycle for Brent Key and Co., who also have commitment from four-star running back Moonie Gipson, three-star running back Tristan Willis, and in-state kicker McCarty Harrelson.

As a junior, Lee finished with 69 total tackles (including 58 solo), 37 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, and a pair of forced fumbles.

He ranks as the No. 354 overall prospect nationally in the 2027 class, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services. Lee is also tabbed as the nation’s No. 38 defensive lineman and the No. 32 prospect in the Sunshine State.

With Lee in the fold, the Yellow Jackets have more blue-chip commitments in their 2027 class (2) than they did in the entire 2026 cycle, where they signed a 24-man class and finished No. 8 in the ACC, per the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings.