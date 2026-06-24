4-star DL Sam LeJeune follows his heart, commits to Florida State

Sam LeJeune trusted his heart.

After taking official visits to Cal, Washington and Florida State, the four-star defensive lineman from Poplarville (Miss.) has committed to the Seminoles, giving Mike Norvell another significant addition to the 2027 recruiting class.

Ranked No. 125 in the Rivals Industry Ranking, LeJeune considered all three finalists seriously, but the Seminoles had recruited LeJeune relentlessly since extending an offer in September 2024.

It paid off.

By the time he made his decision, Tallahassee had become a familiar place. LeJeune estimated he had visited Florida State close to 10 times and developed deep relationships throughout the building.

“My best relationships would have to be with Coach Knighton, Coach Norvell, Coach White and Coach Odell Haggins made a big impact on my decision,” LeJeune told Rivals.

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Those connections, however, only reinforced what LeJeune already felt.

“I’ve been praying about it,” he said. “I wanted to go where my heart wanted me to be and where I wanted to play football, regardless of NIL money or anything like that. That was Florida State.”

That mindset became the foundation of his commitment.

Florida State’s history and championship pedigree appealed to him from the beginning, but LeJeune also believes brighter days are ahead under Norvell.

“I have faith,” he said. “They’ve got a good receiving corps, great running backs and talented players. I truly believe they’re going to have a good team. The defense will be better, and Coach Norvell knows how to win.”

He also appreciated Norvell’s recruiting approach.

“One thing he always says is, ‘I want to coach you,’” LeJeune explained. “He doesn’t negative recruit or talk bad about other schools. That’s why I like him so much. He is a great coach, he was a big part of my recruitment and I just love who he is.”

LeJeune acknowledged that Cal made a serious late push and forced him to think carefully about the decision.

“Cal came in, and it was really the strongest battle between Cal and Florida State,” he said. “But when I think about Florida State, it gives me the most peace. I prayed about it, and that’s where my heart kept leading me.”

In the end, three key factors sealed the decision.

“The tradition of Florida State, the culture and the belief that they’re going to be back,” LeJeune said. “As Coach Odell Haggins told me, there’s only one way — and that’s up.

“I want my family to be able to come see me play too. My family is down there, so that means a lot to me.”