4-star DL Segun Alexander commits to Notre Dame: 'It is the best of both worlds'

Segun Alexander‘s recruitment accelerated when he reclassified from the 2028 class to 2027 earlier this spring.

His commitment came just as quickly.

The fast-rising defensive lineman from Rabun Gap-Nacoochee in the North Georgia mountains has committed to Notre Dame after an official visit to South Bend convinced him the Irish offered everything he wanted on and off the field. Alexander chose Notre Dame over finalists Clemson and Texas A&M and others after taking six official visits.

Going into the final visit, the Tigers and Aggies had separated themselves from the pack.

Then Notre Dame changed everything.

“Right before Notre Dame, I had two schools that I really liked, which were Texas A&M and Clemson,” Alexander told Rivals. “But going into Notre Dame, I had a feeling I was really going to like the school.”

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It didn’t take long for that feeling to become certainty.

“I knew by the second day that I was going to Notre Dame. After we finished our first full day of activities and experiencing the people, it just felt different. The only school that came close to that feeling was Clemson, but Notre Dame pulled ahead because of the people. It wasn’t fake. It was real.”

The defining moment came during Notre Dame’s player walk, a recreation of the team’s game-day tradition that culminated inside Notre Dame Stadium.

“It was after the player walk,” Alexander said. “When we got to the stadium and Coach Freeman was talking to us, it gave me goosebumps. It made me feel like I was already part of the team and getting ready to play for him. That’s when I knew it was the place I wanted to be.”

Alexander made the call before he left Indiana

By the time he reached the airport to return home, Alexander had made up his mind.

After discussing the decision with his head coach and agent, he called defensive line coach Charlie Partridge and informed him of his commitment.

“I was about to get on a plane when I called Coach Partridge and told him I was committed,” Alexander said. “Then Coach Freeman called me before my flight took off, and I told him too.

“They were all excited. I was told that I made a great impression with everybody and that they thought I was a perfect fit for Notre Dame.”

His mother felt the same way.

“Right after meeting Coach Freeman, she said, ‘Yep, this is where I want my son to be,’” Alexander recalled.

When explaining why he chose the Irish, Alexander pointed to development, attention to detail and academics.

“First would have to be the people,” he said. “I can tell they’ll develop me not just as a football player but as a man. Second is the detail. Notre Dame does everything right and doesn’t cut corners. Lastly, the education. I felt like Notre Dame had the best of both worlds—great football, great education and a chance to compete for a national championship every year.

“It is really the best of both worlds at Notre Dame.”

The whirlwind recruiting process that followed his reclassification taught Alexander plenty about himself.

“I feel like it’s been very educational,” he said. “I’ve learned a lot about football and about myself and what I want for my future. I’m blessed to have gone through this process.”

In the end, a lifelong dream visit became a lifelong decision, as Notre Dame turned one unforgettable weekend into a commitment from one of the nation’s best defensive linemen.