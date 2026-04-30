4-star DL Stanley Montgomery commits to Penn State

Philadelphia Archbishop Ryan four-star defensive lineman Stanley Montgomery has committed to Penn State, according to Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett.

He chose the Nittany Lions over Kentucky, Virginia, Northwestern and others. Montgomery decommitted from Syracuse in February.

The 6-foot-3, 300-pounder has seen his stock rise ahead of his senior season. Montgomery is now the No. 100 overall prospect and No. 9 DL in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 7 recruit in Pennsylvania.

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PSU was in the mix for Montgomery last year and the new staff, led by Matt Campbell, continued the push into this spring. Montgomery returned to Happy Valley in mid-April and that trip helped push the in-state program over the finish line.

“Coach Campbell is changing the past culture of the interior lineman at Penn State,” Montgomery told BWI after his latest trip. “He’s now trying to bring in bigger guys who can also move at the same time, which I believe I fit.”

As a junior for Archbishop Ryan, Montgomery had 45 tackles, including 19 for loss and eight sacks. He’s the No. 2 defensive recruit in the Keystone State this cycle.

Penn State gets 11th pledge this month

Montgomery joins the top of the PSU pledge list, flanking Euclid (Ohio) four-star cornerback Kei’Shjuan Telfair, the nation’s No. 99 recruit, who committed on April 19. The Nittany Lions have a top-20 class early on, per the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings.

Campbell and Co. have now landed a whopping 11 commitments in April, building a rock-solid base to the class. Pierre (S.D.) T.F. Riggs four-star tight end Cooper Terwilliger and Woodbine (Iowa) four-star wide receiver Landon Blum are other blue-chippers that have joined the class this month.

Terwilliger, a one-time Nebraska and Iowa State lean, ranks as the No. 215 recruit and No. 9 TE in the nation.

“I had a great relationship with the staff previous to them going to Penn State,” Terwilliger told Rivals’ Greg Smith. “A close relationship with coach Mouser and coach Campbell who attended one of my high school games this year. It means a lot to hear from them and I’m excited about what they can do at Penn State.”

Blum is another who started to really consider PSU once Campbell departed from Iowa State. The pass-catcher ranks as the No. 1 recruit in Iowa. The up-to-date Penn State class can be seen here.