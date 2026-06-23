4-star DL Tyler Alexander commits to Texas: 'Wearing burnt orange just felt right'

Steve Sarkisian and Texas added another blue-chip piece to their 2027 recruiting class, landing four-star defensive lineman Tyler Alexander out of Wellington (Fla.) Palm Beach Central.

The No. 40 defensive lineman in the country picked the Longhorns after taking official visits to Colorado, Georgia, Notre Dame and Texas, giving Sarkisian and his staff commitment No. 17 as they continue building another top-10 class.

For Alexander, the decision centered on much more than football.

“I chose Texas because of the brotherhood,” he told Rivals. “The locker room culture is different. They made me feel like family, like I was already a part of them.”

The official visit to Austin proved pivotal in helping the 6-foot-4, 315-pound defensive lineman envision himself in burnt orange.

“The official visits definitely played a part in my decision,” he said. “Not because it was absolutely insane and incredible, but because I had a chance to really bond with the staff and players and feel what it’s like being a Longhorn. I spent a lot of time with them.

“Austin felt like a second home. It feels like Florida, and I fell in love with the city. Wearing that burnt orange and icy white just felt right. It made me feel proud. It made me feel like I was part of something great.”

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Relationships with the coaching staff also separated Texas from the rest of the field.

“I love the staff over there,” Alexander said. “Baker, Drake, Muschamp and Sark are all incredible men. I want to play for them and be coached by them.”

Alexander also believes he is joining a program poised to compete for championships on the biggest stage.

“I know Texas will be winning national championships over the next decade, and I want to be a part of that,” he said. “I want a run at the Natty.”

His commitment adds another coveted defensive piece to a Longhorns class that continues to gain momentum under Sarkisian.

As Alexander put it: “Everything is bigger in Texas. All gas, no brakes, baby. Hook ’em.”