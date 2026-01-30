4-star EDGE Anthony Cavallaro commits to Florida State

Largo (Fla.) Indian Rocks Christian four-star EDGE Anthony Cavallaro has committed to Florida State, he announced on Friday afternoon.

He chose the Seminoles after taking a junior day trip to Tallahassee earlier this month. He also holds offers from the likes of Miami, Louisville, Pitt, Syracuse, Michigan State and others.

Cavallaro is the No. 333 overall prospect and No. 30 EDGE in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 33 recruit in the Sunshine State.

Rivals ranks him higher than other recruiting services. He checks in as the No. 135 recruit, No. 14 EDGE and No. 14 junior in Florida, per the Rivals300.

“It was a great time,” Cavallaro told Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong about his trip to campus earlier this month. “Getting to talk to Coach Nick and Coach McRae it just felt so natural like i’ve known them forever. They were so welcoming to me and my family. The whole staff looked pumped to be there which made me even more excited to be there for the day.”

Cavallaro becomes the sixth commit in Florida State’s 2027 class. Head coach Mike Norvell and the Seminoles now have three blue-chippers in the fold early on. Norvell dropped by to visit Cavallaro earlier this week. Just a few days later and he’s now locked in with the in-state program.

As a junior for Indian Rocks Christian, Cavallaro racked up 60 total tackles, per MaxPreps. That includes 25 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks. He also recovered a pair of fumbles and even caught a few passes on offense.

Looking at FSU’s 2027 class so far

Cavallaro is Florida State’s first commit in the 2027 cycle since November, when Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County four-star linebacker Gregory Batson jumped in the fold. Batson is a top-300 recruit and the No. 14 LB in the nation early on.

Ruskin (Fla.) Lennard four-star safety Mekhi Williams continues to headline the pledge list, checking in as the No. 120 recruit and No. 11 safety in the cycle. He’s been committed since the end of March, and while other programs have remained in pursuit, he’s still solid with the ‘Noles.

Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Plantation three-star cornerback Jemari Foreman and Jacksonville Bartram Trail three-star tight end Connor Winn round out the class to date. Foreman is the No. 50 corner in the cycle, while Winn checks in as the No. 33 TE.