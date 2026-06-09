4-star EDGE Chaz Gray commits to Washington

Montvale (N.J.) St. Joseph Regional four-star EDGE Chaz Gray has committed to Washington, according to Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett.

He chose the Huskies over the likes of Clemson, Tennessee and UCF.

Gray is the No. 382 overall prospect and No. 38 EDGE in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 8 recruit in New Jersey.

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The 6-foot-2.5, 250-pounder made the cross-country trip from New Jersey to Seattle for his official visit at the end of May. Head coach Jedd Fisch and the UW staff have honed in on Gray and they’ve now landed his pledge, continuing a hot start to the month of June for the Big Ten program.

As a junior, Gray had 26 total tackles over eight games while playing for the state champion St. Joseph Green Knights, per MaxPreps. He’s gearing up for a big senior campaign as one of the best in the Garden State and his recruitment is now in the rearview.

Gray is commitment No. 18 for Fisch and the Huskies this cycle. Washington’s class currently sits inside the top 25 of the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings.

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Of the 18 prospects committed to UW, eight are blue-chippers, per the industry rankings. Gray adds to an impressive haul of linemen and linebackers.

Renton (Wash.) four-star DL Tevita Nonu and Tustin (Calif.) four-star DL Jon Ioane are the No. 24 and 28 prospects at the position this cycle. There’s four linebackers in the class, including St. John Bosco (Calif.) three-star brothers Justin and Ethan Coach.

June has brought the Huskies a pair of blue-chip wide receivers, too. Pflugerville (Texas) Weiss four-star Tre Moore and Peoria (Ariz.) four-star Dontay Tyson join Sumner (Wash.) four-star Braylon Pope, creating an elite trio of pass-catchers in the mix. Moore is the No. 26 WR in the nation.

“I just knew where my heart was and it was a very difficult decision for me,” Moore told Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman. “After talking to my parents and God, I knew where I needed to be.”

Goodyear (Ariz.) Desert Edge four-star quarterback Blake Roskopf remains the top-ranked commit in the class. The No. 142 recruit and No. 12 QB in the nation has been in the fold since April 7.

An up-to-date look at Washington’s 2027 class can be seen here.