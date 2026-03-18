4-star EDGE Derwin Fields names top five schools

Four-star EDGE Derwin Fields is one of the best recruits in Mississippi in the 2027 cycle. The Brookhaven standout is now down to five schools.

On Wednesday, the 6-foot-2, 225-pounder told Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett that Georgia, Miami, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Texas are his top programs heading into the heart of the spring.

Fields is the No. 175 overall prospect and No. 22 EDGE in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 6 recruit in the Magnolia State.

It’s been a lowkey beginning of the year for the blue-chipper, but he’s long been coveted by some of the nation’s top programs. With official visits not far down the road, he’s now honing in on some of his favorites.

Ole Miss is the in-state school still in the race and it is currently the team trending, according to the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine. Despite the staff shake-up in Oxford, the Rebels continue to push for Fields.

Defensive line coach Randall Joyner is still on the Ole Miss staff and that bodes well for its recruiting efforts with Fields. Joyner and new head coach Pete Golding would love to keep the pass-rusher home.

It remains to be seen when Fields will lock in visits and really work toward a decision. He has a big senior season on deck, playing for a Brookhaven squad that won 12 games a year ago and finished as the No. 21 team in Mississippi, per the Rivals Composite Rankings.

“Derwin Fields is a tall, lean pass-rusher, had a very productive sophomore season with 21 tackles for loss and 11 sacks,” Rivals’ Scouting and Rankings team previously wrote of Fields. “Shows very good play speed and the ability to go run down ball-carriers in pursuit. He has a lot of the athletic and physical traits that are valued at EDGE.”