4-star EDGE Desmond Malpress commits to Clemson, shuts down recruitment

Clemson‘s recruiting momentum continues to build.

Just weeks after generating major buzz with a strong run of official visitors, Dabo Swinney and the Tigers have landed another major target in four-star EDGE Desmond Malpress.

The Jacksonville (Fla.) Atlantic Coast standout has committed to Clemson after taking his official visit to campus this weekend, ending a recruitment that featured a lengthy offer list and interest from programs across the country.

Malpress, the No. 154 prospect in the Rivals Industry Ranking, had seriously considered several schools throughout the process. South Carolina emerged as one of Clemson’s biggest challengers and hosted him for an official visit in early May. The Gamecocks made a strong push, but Clemson’s weekend in Death Valley ultimately proved too much to overcome.

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Once Malpress completed his official visit, he no longer felt the need to see any other schools.

“Clemson has felt like family even before my official visit,” Malpress told Rivals. “They brought me in with open arms. It’s a great winning program led by Coach Swinney and their academics are amazing as well.”

The visit confirmed everything he already believed about the program.

“The visit made me and my family feel welcomed and the culture they have is built on love. There’s nothing more I could look for,” he said.

Malpress becomes the latest addition to what is quickly becoming one of Clemson’s strongest recruiting stretches in recent years.

The Tigers have added several key commitments over the last few weeks, including offensive lineman Elijah Morrison and EDGE Santana Harvey. Malpress now joins that growing list as Clemson continues to stack talent on both sides of the ball.

The momentum may not be slowing down anytime soon.

Clemson remains in a strong position for multiple targets who could be nearing decisions. Who could be next? Here is the latest.

Swinney’s program has surged up the recruiting rankings throughout the spring and summer, and the latest commitment only strengthens Clemson’s push toward a top-10 class.