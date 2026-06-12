4-star EDGE JaBarrius Garror commits to Texas

Mobile (Ala.) Vigor edge rusher JaBarrius Garror announced his commitment to Texas on Friday. He chose the Longhorns over offers from programs such as Alabama, Auburn, Georgia and Florida State.

The four-star prospect, who was at one point committed to the Crimson Tide, officially visited Texas over the weekend. He also took official visits to Auburn and Georgia.

“Texas is hot. I’m gonna say that,” Garror told InsideTexas after his trip to the Lone Star State. “You can’t go wrong with Texas. Great coaches, great place.”

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The Rivals Industry Rankings, an equally weighted formula that utilizes the three major recruiting services, slots Garror as the No. 107 prospect in the country. He ranks as the No. 12 edge prospect and No. 3 player in Alabama regardless of position.

As a junior, Garror totaled 106 tackles, 32.5 tackles for loss and 21 sacks, winning Alabama’s statewide defensive lineman of the year award. He’s now gearing up for an even bigger senior season as one of the state’s top prospects overall.

Garror joins a Texas class that ranks No. 13 overall, and fifth in the SEC, in the Rivals Industry Team Recuriting rankings.