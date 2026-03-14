4-star EDGE JaBarrius Garror decommits from Alabama

Four-star EDGE JaBarrius Garror has decommitted from Alabama, he announced on Saturday with Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett.

The Mobile (Ala.) Vigor star had been pledged to the Crimson Tide for more than 18 months dating back to July 2024 and was one of Kalen DeBoer’s first underclassman commits. But he continued to look around at other schools during that time, including the likes of Auburn, Texas and Texas A&M, among others.

This spring, he scheduled official visits with each of those programs, and was set to return to Alabama as well the weekend of June 19. Whether that visit will happen after his decommitment remains up in the air. In particular, the in-state rival Tigers have made a big push to flip him, including hosting him for a visit back in January.

He has connected quickly with defensive ends coach Coleman Hutzler, who was previously at Alabama and Mississippi State.

“Coach Hutzler is a great coach,” Garror told AuburnLive.com. “We had great conversations. The film sessions (with him were my favorite part). There were some pretty good things that stood out with the technique, all different things, the people he coached. He’s just a great coach in general. I like him a lot.

“There’s a professional way that I see him. He gave me details to the pass rush, the end of the pass rush … he taught me different types of things. Just by the guys he has coached, too.”

Barror is one of the country’s most dominant pass rushers

The two Lone Star State programs are also very much in the mix though, and his official visits this summer could have a big stake in his next decision.

As a junior, Garror totaled 106 tackles, 32.5 tackles for loss and 21 sacks, winning Alabama’s statewide defensive lineman of the year award.

He ranks as the No. 86 prospect nationally No. 10 edge rusher, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services.