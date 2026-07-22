4-star EDGE Meshi Dobson commits to Florida State, reclassifying to 2027 cycle

Plantation (Fla.) Cypress Bay four-star EDGE Meshi Dobson has committed to Florida State, he announced on Wednesday afternoon. He will also reclassify up the 2027 cycle.

He chose Mike Norvell and the Seminoles over Miami, Auburn, Florida, Ohio State and myriad other Power Four offers.

Dobson was the No. 325 overall prospect and No. 36 EDGE in the 2028 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 46 junior in Florida.

$19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage

The 6-foot-3, 235-pounder has been heavily courted by each of the big three in-state programs. Miami was the school that garnered some early momentum back in the fall, but as he continued to weigh his options and take visits, Dobson began to trend toward Tallahassee.

“Coach Nick Williams and the defensive staff made me feel like I was one of their players already,” Dobson told Rivals’ Chad Simmons back in February. “Coach Nick reminds me of my defensive line coach and mentor, Coach Strong.”

Now speeding his process up, Dobson will enter his final year of high school football this fall. He joins an FSU class that ranks inside the top 30 of the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings.

The ‘Noles now have 16 commits in their 2027 class. Dobson is the third EDGE prospect in the haul, alongside Largo (Fla.) Indian Rocks Christian three-star Anthony Cavallaro and Roswell (Ga.) three-star Jaxon Holly.

Earlier this month, Florida State landed its biggest commitment of the cycle when Macon (Ga.) Howard four-star safety Ta’Shawn Poole chose it over Georgia and others. Poole is the No. 72 overall prospect and No. 5 safety in the nation.