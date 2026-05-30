4-star EDGE Santana Harvey commits to Clemson

Lakeland (Fla.) four-star EDGE Santana Harvey has committed to Clemson, according to Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett.

He chose the Tigers over Florida, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Florida State and plenty of other Power Four offers.

Harvey is the No. 327 overall prospect and No. 32 EDGE in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 30 recruit in Florida.

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Clemson is on a recruiting heater heading into the summer as it continues to close the deal with a slew of its top targets. Harvey, who’s back in Death Valley for his official visit this weekend, becomes the eighth prospect to pledge to the ACC program in May.

“I like the family aspect there,” Harvey told Rivals’ Chad Simmons about Clemson last month. “Their history and how they develop guys at my position stand out. They’ve got a stable staff, and it’s a good spot academically too. There is a lot I like about Clemson.”

The 6-foot-5, 225-pounder is the second commit of the day for head coach Dabo Swinney, following The Woodlands (Texas) College Park three-star wide receiver Julian Cromartie.

An up-to-date look at the Clemson haul can be seen here. The class now features 15 total commits, ranks checks in at No. 15 in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings and also ranks No. 2 in the ACC, behind only the Miami Hurricanes.













