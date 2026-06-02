4-star EDGE Success Nwabude commits to Georgia Tech

Athens (Ga.) Christian four-star EDGE Success Nwabude announced his commitment to Georgia Tech on Tuesday morning.

He chose the Yellow Jackets over the likes of South Carolina, Georgia, Mizzou and Florida State.

Nwabude is the No. 396 overall prospect and No. 39 EDGE in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 47 recruit in Georgia.

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Brent Key and the GT staff have landed another blue-chipper coming out of a huge official visit weekend. Rivals’ Chad Simmons reported on Monday that Nwabude was one to watch after his successful trip back to The Flats. He’s now in the fold for the ACC program.

He joins a class that now features five commits and ranks No. 49 in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings. Sarasota (Fla.) Booker four-star defensive lineman Maleek Lee also announced his commitment on Tuesday morning. Georgia Tech is trending for more this week, too.

“Key and his staff have carried the momentum from last season onto the recruiting trail, and the Yellow Jackets appear to be positioning themselves for a strong run through June,” Simmons wrote. “The energy around the program is noticeable, the revamped staff continues to make an impact and several key targets left campus with Georgia Tech firmly at or near the top of their lists.”

Nwabude’s stock on the rise ahead of senior season

Back in March, Nwabude had a big showing at the Under Armour Next camp in Atlanta. He was named Rivals MVP for the camp by National Scout Cody Bellaire:

“In an extremely talented crop of prospects out at Under Armour Atlanta, Success Nwabude put together a workout that cleared the rest of the field. He has legitimate prototypical size with a frame that college programs would build in a lab. Combine that with his explosiveness off the line of scrimmage and his bend at the top of his rush and you have an absolute specimen rushing off the edge. Nwabude was dominant during the 1-on-1 pass rush period winning with speed and power. But what really stood out with his workout was his hand usage and understanding of leverage. For a player with limited playing experience, he proved that he has quite the pass rush arsenal. If he can continue to add mass to his frame and maintain his athletic ability, he has a chance to be one of the most sought after defenders in the country.”

This story will be updated.