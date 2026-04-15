4-star Georgetown signee Alex Constanza reopening recruitment

Alex Constanza, a four-star small forward in the 2026 class, has been released of his signing to Georgetown and will reopen his recruitment, his agency Roc Nation Sports told Rivals.

The 6-foot-8 senior out of SPIRE Academy (OH) committed to the Hoyas in November before signing with the program later that month. He initially chose Georgetown after taking visits to NC State and Kansas, but also received offers from Illinois, Syracuse, Miami, and others.

Constanza, a native of Miami, is the No. 39 overall prospects in the 2026 class, according to the Rivals’ Top-150. He’s also the No. 13 ranked small forward and the No. 2 player in Ohio.

Constanza Scouting Report

Rivals’ Jamie Shaw had this to say about Constanza’s game:

“When it comes to pure talent, few possess for natural abilities that Alex Constanza has. The 6-foot-8 wing has good feel with the ball in his hands. He initiates the offenses for this team and gets the ball where it needs to go on the floor. Constanza plays with good balance, doesn’t get knocked off his lines and is able to decelerate in traffic to create a clean look. The motor is what is inconsistent with his game. There is not much movement when he is not on the ball.

… His size and ability to act as the central hub of an offense is intriguing, even with the inconsistent motor. He moves the ball well and he can finish at each level with a smooth shooting stroke and understanding of angles. He is a top-20 ranked player for On3, and the unique nature of his game shows why.”