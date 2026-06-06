4-star athlete Gideon Gash commits to Texas Tech

Detroit Catholic Central athlete Gideon Gash has committed to Texas Tech, he announced Saturday night.

Gash is on his official visit with the Red Raiders and chose them over Alabama, Michigan State and Oklahoma.

Sources close to Gash say cornerbacks coach Darcel McBath was a major piece of his decision. There also is an opportunity for him to come in and have a path to starting at cornerback as a true freshman. He also feels very comfortable at Tech and has a former high school teammate who will be a freshman there in offensive lineman Danilo Guberinich.

“I just see they were a super dominant defense this past year,” Gash previously said. “They just put David Bailey in the NFL, so you can see they’re developing players to the next level. And they have a plan for me. I think they’ll start me a corner and move me depending on my size, so they have a plan. Great campus, great school. It was really sweet being down there. You can see the coaches’ love and everything.”

An excellent all-around high school athlete who has also played wide receiver, the 6-foot-4, 190-pound Gash ran 10.82 in the 100-meter dash and 22.02 in the 200-meter dash this track season.

He was also a very good lacrosse player who gave it up for track, but returned to play in his team’s state semi-final this week.

Gash is the son of former NFL fullback and assistant coach Sam Gash. He had an older brother play at Michigan, two currently at Michigan State and one who plays professional lacrosse.

He helped Catholic Central win a state title as a junior. During that season, he caught 19 passes for 540 yards and eight touchdowns. He made 74 tackles (three for loss) with nine pass breakups, an interception a forced fumble and a fumble recovery on defense. He also returned a kickoff for a touchdown.

Rivals tabs him as the No. 61 overall prospect and No. 3 athlete this cycle. Texas Tech now has 11 commits in the class that ranks in the national top-5 in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings.

Scouting Gideon Gash

Rivals director of scouting Charles Power filed the following scouting report on Gash:



Gash is the epitome of an athlete prospect. He has the potential to play upwards of maybe five positions at the college level just with his combination of size and athleticism and breadth of skills. He is a big athlete at around 6’4 and plays receiver and corner for his high school team. He shows very good overall athleticism and just ability to make big plays. He’s a walk-down defender and really has outstanding cover skills for such a big prospect. We could see him potentially lining up as a safety, linebacker or corner on defense. He has the skill set to be a receiver or tied-in prospect on offense. He’s a true athlete in that sense and is hyper-versatile. It’s yet to be seen where he’ll end up positionally, but we’re very high on the overall football player. I’m looking forward to seeing how he continues to develop. We’ll be tracking his position projection closely, but there’s a bunch of upside. He’s a high-end, very versatile high school football player who has several pathways to success at the college level.