4-star IOL Gecova Doyal to commit July 1 during Rivals Summer Signing Day

Puyallup (Wash.) four-star interior offensive lineman Gecova Doyal will announce his commitment during Rivals Summer Signing Day presented by Kelley Blue Book, a live national recruiting special airing July 1 on the Rivals YouTube channel.

Doyal is a part of a star-studded lineup of blue-chippers that are set to reveal their college decisions in just over a week with Rivals. He is down to four schools: Oregon, UCLA, Utah and Washington.

He is the No. 364 overall prospect and No. 25 IOL in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 5 recruit in Washington.

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The 6-foot-2.5, 275-pounder has now taken official visits to each of his four finalists. Washington was the last to get the Evergreen State standout in for an OV as he returned to Seattle over the weekend. UCLA and Utah both had him in last month, while his return to Oregon came during the first weekend of June.

Jedd Fisch and the Huskies are currently trending for Doyal, according to the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine. Doyal has been high on the in-state Big Ten program for some time.

“What stood out the most to me was what they have going for the players after football is all said and done,” Doyal previously said of UW when speaking with Rivals’ Brandon Huffman.

Oregon has also continued to keep its foot on the gas with the trench monster. The Ducks have long dominated on the PNW recruiting trail and they’d love to add Doyal to another top-10 class in Eugene.

“Oregon stands out because of their culture, facilities, and how they develop players,” Doyal previously told ScoopDuck. “It feels like a place where I can grow both on and off the field. I’ve built strong relationships with the staff. They keep it real with me and show a lot of love. It feels genuine, not forced.”

Rivals launching ‘Summer Signing Day’ recruiting special

Built around the modern recruiting calendar, Rivals Summer Signing Day reflects the sport’s shift away from the traditional February National Signing Day and the December Early Signing Period. The summer months are now when most elite prospects make their college decisions after official visits in June.

Following a busy official visit season, when programs make their final push for commitments, Rivals Summer Signing Day will deliver college football fans more than four hours of live commitments, breaking news, recruiting scoops, analysis and reactions from the deepest national recruiting team in the industry.

Rivals Summer Signing Day represents a major expansion of Rivals’ recruiting coverage and reinforces the company’s commitment to owning the high school and recruiting space year-round.