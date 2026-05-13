4-star IOL Jatori Williams to commit later this month

It’s been over five months since Phenix City (Ala.) Central four-star interior offensive lineman Jatori Williams decommitted from Alabama. He’s now closing in on another decision.

Williams will announce his commitment live on the Rivals YouTube channel on May 22, Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett reports. He will choose between Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, Kentucky and Miami.

Williams is the No. 105 overall prospect and No. 9 IOL in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 4 player in Alabama.

The 6-foot-5, 320-pound trench monster has continuously whittled down his list of top schools since backing off a pledge to Bama at the beginning of December. Auburn, Florida, Missouri and Tennessee are some of the programs that made his top list back in February but look to no longer be in contention now that a decision is on the horizon.

“I feel like I rushed the process,” Williams told Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett when he decommitted from the Crimson Tide.

Williams had previously locked in multiple official visits but is now set to make a decision before logging those trips. It remains to be seen if OVs to UGA (May 29), Miami (June 5), Florida State (June 12) and Kentucky (June 19) will still be on the table.

Earlier this month, Williams was visited by Miami OL coach Alex Mirabal. The Hurricanes are a team that has garnered some steam in his recruitment this spring. Last month, he was in Lexington to get another look at Kentucky as the Wildcats pour on their pursuit. Alabama, of course, won out of his pledge the first time around and remain in the mix, too.

Scout’s Take on Jatori Williams

The coveted lineman plays for one of the top high school football programs in the Yellowhammer State. Rivals’ Director of Scouting and Rankings Charles Power previously wrote this of Williams, who’s coming off a big junior campaign in the trenches:

“(Williams) plays left tackle for his high school and plays a really tough schedule at Phenix City Central in Alabama. He has had some showcase games and held up really well against IMG Academy and their top pass rushers in pass protection, even though he probably is a guy who projects on the inside long term. He is just a guy who is a big wide body and developed, and we think he’s shown some some really encouraging strides on his junior film.”