4-star Kinston Knueppel, younger brother of Kon Knueppel, talks recruitment

Kinston Knueppel is Rivals’ No. 50 overall player in the 2028 recruiting cycle. The 6-foot-6 wing at Wisconsin (WI) Lutheran averaged 10.3 points and 3.5 assists on 47.2 percent shooting from three this high school season.

Knueppel is playing this summer with the Team Herro organization on Nike’s U16 EYBL Circuit. He is averaging 12.9 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.0 assists during circuit play.

”I’m a shooting guard, can kind of do anything,” Knueppel told Rivals. “I’ll play in the post a lot, make plays from the wing or sit in the corner. I’ve gotten a lot stronger, like in the weight room, so that’s helped develop my rebounding a physicality down low.

”I watch a lot of my brother (Charlotte Hornets rookie Kon Knueppel). I don’t really watch much others, I just kind of work on my game. I’d say my brother and I have a similar mid-range jumper and the three-pointer. I wouldn’t say I’m as high level as him yet, but I’m trying to get there.”

Rivals recently caught up with four-star Kinston Knueppel to discuss the latest with his recruitment.

Kinston Knueppel talks recruitment

”I don’t think I have any offers yet,” Knueppel said. “We’re hearing from Davidson, Louisville, Purdue, and Illinois some.”

There is a long way to go with Knueppel’s recruitment, but he has an idea of some things he will be looking for.

“I want to go somewhere I can develop my game, but I want to win. I want to play for a winning coaching staff and a winning program. I don’t think that play style will really matter to me, I can fit into any system. Really, winning and development will be the two biggest things.”