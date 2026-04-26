4-star LB Brandon Lockley Jr. commits to Oregon

Philadelphia St. Joseph’s Prep four-star linebacker Brandon Lockley Jr. has committed to Oregon, he told Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett on Sunday afternoon.

He chose the Ducks over Alabama, Penn State, LSU, Duke, Nebraska and others.

Lockley is the No. 330 overall prospect and No. 28 LB in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 11 player in Pennsylvania.

The 6-foot-1, 235-pounder didn’t make his first trip to Eugene until the beginning of this month. It lived up to the hype, and clearly, Lockley saw all he needed to see. He recently took an official visit to LSU and had lined up OVs to his other contenders this summer.

Head coach Dan Lanning and his staff have been red-hot on the trail and they’ve now added an East Coast blue-chipper to the fold.

“The message has been just knowing it’s a long way from home, but they want me bad,” Lockley told ScoopDuck’s Max Torres on April 5. “They love my ceiling. They love my versatility. They can see me playing either linebacker spot that they have, and they said I’m a great player and I’m a player that they can see fit in their school and their system.”

Lockley joins a class that ranks inside the top 10 of the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings. He’s commit No. 11 overall and is the ninth blue-chipper to join the fold.

Oregon stays red-hot on the recruiting trail

April has treated Lanning and the Ducks very well on the recruiting trail. Lockley is commit No. 6 this month for the Big Ten program.

This story will be updated.