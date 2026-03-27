4-star LB Colton McKibben commits to UCLA

Carlsbad (N.M.) Carlsbad linebacker Colton McKibben committed to UCLA on Friday. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound standout chose the Bruins over offers from programs such as Arizona State, Michigan, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Stanford, Texas Tech, Washington and Wisconsin.

McKibben visited TCU and SMU last spring and took in games at Arizona State and Oklahoma during the college football season.

The four-star prospect is the No. 220 overall prospect and No. 19 linebacker in the 2027 class, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings, an equally weighted formula that utilizes the three major recruiting services. He is the No. 1 prospect in New Mexico.

McKibben logged 111 tackles, six tackles for loss, a sack and an interception for Carlsbad in 2025, helping lead the Cavemen to the quarterfinals of New Mexico’s 6A state playoffs. He posted 95 total tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and an interception as a sophomore in 2024.

McKibben boosts UCLA’s 2027 class

The addition of McKibben gives coach Bob Chesney and UCLA three verbal commitments in their 2027 recruiting class. The Bruins picked up pledges from three-star wide receiver Michael Farinas and three-star linebacker Mike Davis Jr. in February.

Farinas is the No. 876 recruit and No. 74 player in the Golden State this cycle. As a junior, he led his team with 72 catches for 1,185 yards and 14 touchdowns.

“Honestly I love the culture that coach Chesney is bringing to the program,” Farinas told Rivals’ Greg Biggins. “Coach Chesney is a proven winner and I know he’s going to bring that to UCLA.

“Everyone in the program wants to win and that’s something I want to be a part of. They’re building something special so I’m very excited to be a Bruin.”

Chesney signed 20 prospects in UCLA’s 2026 class. That group ranked No. 67 overall in the Rivals Industry Team Rankings, good for second-to-last in the Big Ten.