4-star LB Gregory Batson decommits from Florida State

Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County four-star linebacker Gregory Batson announced his decommitment from Florida State on Wednesday.

He was pledged to the Seminoles since Nov. 7, but is now back on the board amidst official visit season.

“First and foremost, I want to thank God for blessing me with this opportunity. I also want to thank the coaches, staff, and fans for believing in me throughout my recruiting process. After careful consideration with my family, I have decided to decommit from Florida State University,” Batson wrote announcing his decision via X.

“This was not an easy decision, and I have nothing but respect and gratitude for the entire program. With that being said, my recruitment is 100% open. Thank you to everyone who continues to support me on this journey.”

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Batson is the No. 340 overall prospect and No. 28 LB in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 37 recruit in Georgia.

His decision comes after he returned to Tallahassee for an official visit with FSU. Mississippi State is a program that’s been pushing for the blue-chipper and he’s flirted with an OV to Starkville. Other offers on the table for Batson include Auburn, Ole Miss, Georgia Tech, Florida and West Virginia.

FSU’s 2027 class in flux

June has already been up and down on the recruiting trail for Florida State. Batson and four-star safety Mekhi Williams have both decommitted, but the ‘Noles have also picked up some steam by landing a few blue-chippers, too.

St. Frances Academy (Md.) four-star safety Jernard Albright flipped to FSU from South Carolina while visiting over the weekend. He’s now the top-ranked recruit in the class, checking in as the No. 183 overall prospect and No. 16 safety.

Albright originally hails from Georgia, as does Kingsland (Ga.) Camden County four-star wide receiver Sean Green, who chose head coach Mike Norvell and Co. on Tuesday after visiting the ACC program. Green, a top-300 recruit, is the No. 46 WR in the cycle.

Sandwiched between Albright and Green’s commitments was a pledge via Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic four-star running back Jayden Miles, the nation’s No. 27 RB and No. 13 recruit out of The Boot.

In total, FSU’s class is now back down to 10 commits and ranks 32nd nationally, according to the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings. The updated class can be seen in full here.