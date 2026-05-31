4-star LB Jeremiah Culpepper commits to Ole Miss

LaGrange (Ga.) Troup County linebacker Jeremiah Culpepper announced his commitment to Ole Miss on Sunday. He chose the Rebels over offers from programs such as Alabama, Auburn, Tennessee and Virginia Tech.

The four-star prospect’s decision comes as a bit of a surprise, as Auburn had been a significant favorite in the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine for much of the spring. But Culpepper officially visited Oxford over the weekend and that experience turned the tide in his recruitment.

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Culpepper is the No. 189 overall prospect in the Rivals Industry Rankings, an equally weighted formula that utilizes the three major recruiting services. He ranks as the No. 18 linebacker in the country and No. 20 player in Georgia regardless of position.

The 6-foot-1, 205-pound standout logged 59 total tackles, 12 sacks, 16 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles as a junior last season.