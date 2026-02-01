4-star LB Mikahi Allen visits Florida State

Ramsey (N.J.) Don Bosco Prep four-star linebacker Mikahi Allen is one of the top 2027 prospects in the Northeast. It’ll be a challenge for local programs to keep him home.

The 6-foot-1, 225-pounder has garnered serious interest from a slew of high-profile programs and he’s getting an up-close look at one this weekend.

Allen is in Tallahassee spending time with the staff at Florida State for a big junior day:

At the beginning of January, Allen broke down his recruitment with Rivals’ Chad Simmons. He didn’t take a ton of visits back in the fall, but his process will continue to speed up between his junior and senior seasons.

“When I commit, it’s going to be about how I can grow and mature as a man,” Allen told Simmons.

Florida State, of course, is far from the only big name that’s after Allen’s pledge. Alabama, LSU and Texas are others he’s hoping to get an in-person look at. He landed an offer from the Longhorns earlier this week.

Throughout January, Allen was visited by coaches from Texas A&M, South Carolina, Ohio State, Pitt, Miami and Illinois. There’s still a ways to go in Allen’s recruitment, as he currently plans to take his process into the December signing period.

“There’s been a lot of consistency. Tennessee, Illinois, Texas A&M, Indiana and others are reaching out every week,” Allen previously said. “How they communicate means a lot to me. It shows how much of a priority I am to them. When coaches take time out of their day to reach out, that’s a really good feeling.”

Allen is the No. 145 overall prospect and No. 7 LB in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 3 player in New Jersey.

Looking at FSU’s 2027 class so far

On Jan. 30, FSU picked up a big commitment from Largo (Fla.) Indian Rocks Christian four-star EDGE Anthony Cavallaro. He’s the No. 30 EGDE in the cycle.

Cavallaro is Florida State’s first commit in the 2027 cycle since November, when Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County four-star linebacker Gregory Batson jumped in the fold. Batson is a top-300 recruit and the No. 14 LB in the nation early on.

Ruskin (Fla.) Lennard four-star safety Mekhi Williams continues to headline the pledge list, checking in as the No. 120 recruit and No. 11 safety in the cycle. He’s been committed since the end of March, and while other programs have remained in pursuit, he’s still solid with the ‘Noles.

Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Plantation three-star cornerback Jemari Foreman and Jacksonville Bartram Trail three-star tight end Connor Winn round out the class to date. Foreman is the No. 50 corner in the cycle, while Winn checks in as the No. 33 TE.