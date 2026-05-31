4-star LB Noah Glover commits to Miami: 'It feels like home every time I am there'

Miami have been looking to add playmakers at linebacker this spring.

Last week, the Hurricanes landed elite linebacker AJ Randle, Jr. Now, Mario Cristobal and his staff have secured another major piece for the future of the defense.

Following his official visit this weekend, four-star linebacker Noah Glover committed to Miami, giving the Hurricanes another big win on the recruiting trail.

The Haymarket (Va.) Battlefield standout, ranked No. 199 in the Rivals Industry Ranking, had been to Miami multiple times before making his decision.

“I’ve been to Miami three times now, so I’ve really had the chance to get comfortable with everything down there,” Glover told Rivals. “The environment is amazing. Living in Coral Gables, being around the campus, the energy, the people — it’s just a great vibe overall. It feels like home every time I’m there.”

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Glover arrived in the 305 thinking he could leave a Hurricane, but the weekend removed any remaining doubt.

“I did come into the visit thinking there was a strong chance I was going to commit,” he said. “But after spending more time with the players and coaches, it really became a no-doubter for me. Everything just felt right.

“The biggest highlights were spending time with the team, talking more with the coaches and really seeing how much they care about development on and off the field. It was a great visit.”

Several factors pushed Miami over the top.

“Some of the biggest reasons I chose Miami were the smaller class sizes, the focus on life after football, the opportunity to play on one of the biggest stages in college football and being able to play for Coach Cristobal and Coach Hetherman,” he said.

With his decision made, Glover will take no more visits.

“I’m shutting it down now,” he said. “Miami is where I want to be, so I won’t be taking any more visits.”

The opportunity to be part of what Miami is building under Cristobal was impossible to pass up.

“Honestly, everything excites me,” Glover said. “I can’t wait to be surrounded by great players, compete every day, learn from everybody around me and represent the University of Miami in the future.”