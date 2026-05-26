4-star LB Prince Goldsby commits to Ohio State

Kansas City Blue Springs South four-star linebacker Prince Goldsby announced his commitment to Ohio State on Monday evening.

He chose the Buckeyes over a loaded offer sheet that includes Alabama, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Mizzou and plenty others.

Goldsby is the No. 114 overall prospect and No. 9 LB in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 1 recruit in Missouri.

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“I can’t wait to be apart of this unbelievable program with great coaches who teach you, great players who push you and the best fan base in college football who expect nothing less than excellence,” Goldsby wrote on X announcing his commitment.

Goldsby becomes commit No. 13 for Ryan Day and the Ohio State staff this cycle. The Buckeyes have a top-10 class, per the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings.

The 6-foot-4, 200-pounder didn’t land an offer from the Big Ten juggernaut until late February, but it worked its way up his recruitment quickly. Goldsby got to Columbus for a spring trip last month, and not long after, he’s now pledged in a big-time recruiting win for position coach James Laurinaitis.

This story will be updated.