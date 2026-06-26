4-star LB Theo Wilson commits to North Carolina: 'It felt like home'

North Carolina continued to build momentum on the recruiting trail by landing a commitment from four-star linebacker Theo Wilson of Tampa (Fla.) Armwood.

The 6-foot-2, 235-pound defender, ranked as the No. 29 linebacker in the country, chose Bill Belichick and the Tar Heels over LSU after a recruitment that featured several national contenders.

For Wilson, the chance to play for one of football’s most accomplished coaches proved to be a major draw.

“I did my research on Coach Belichick and got to know him in person,” Wilson told Rivals. “I really liked how he runs his team and how he runs his defense. Knowing how he runs things and the way he coaches were big parts of my decision.”

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North Carolina’s official visit earlier this month made an immediate impact. It was Wilson’s first trip to Chapel Hill, and the experience quickly elevated the Tar Heels to the top of his board.

“They made a great first impression,” he said. “The official visit was very big for me. The people I met there were genuine and it felt like home. I really liked the defensive scheme, and I believe in the coaching experience they have.”

Linebackers coach Jamie Collins and general manager Mike Lombardi played especially important roles in the recruitment.

“Both those guys meant a lot in my decision too,” he said. “Coach Lombardi came to my school, and I could really feel it when I talked with him. Then when I met Coach Collins on my official visit, we clicked right away. We have the same kind of energy — laid back, don’t say too much, but we get our work done.”

LSU mounted the strongest challenge down the stretch, but Wilson admitted he had begun leaning toward North Carolina before taking his trip to Baton Rouge.

“It was kind of before the LSU official visit that I knew,” he said. “LSU would have had to change my mind. It was a great trip, but and LSU is a great school, but North Carolina was the best choice.”