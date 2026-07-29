4-star linebacker Tylan Henderson has a few game-day visits in mind

Rivals Football Recruiting
RECOMMENDATIONS
Curated by editors
- FOOTBALL RECRUITING How keeping a popular assistant helped Penn State coach Matt Campbell in recruiting
- FOOTBALL RECRUITING Calling My Shot: Predictions to LSU, Oklahoma, SMU, Texas, Texas A&M, Arkansas, Texas Tech for 2028 prospects
- FOOTBALL RECRUITING Four-star OT Toa Feinga has blue blood schools like Alabama, Michigan and Ohio State all making a strong push
- FOOTBALL RECRUITING Four-star '28 ATH Dennis Tua'one has Miami, Oregon and USC setting the pace in his recruitment