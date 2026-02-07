4-star offensive lineman Kyler Kuhn names top five schools

Kyler Kuhn, one of the nation’s top offensive linemen in 2027, is ready to begin cutting down his list and taking the next steps in his recruitment.

On Friday, the St. Pius X (Mo.) star announced his top five schools: Nebraska, Missouri, Oregon, Penn State and Iowa. The list primarily has a regional flare to it, but the Ducks have been in heavily on top recruits in the area over the past few years, with Dan Lanning’s strong connections to the Kansas City area.

Coaches from each of his top five schools visited Kuhn last month at his school, hoping to make their move into his list of top programs.

All Glory to god in the highest! @314Graphics pic.twitter.com/CcD8D44quK — Kyler Kuhn (@KylerKuhn) February 7, 2026

The in-state Tigers hosted him for their junior day event last month as well, and Eli Drinkwitz and Co. continue to make a strong impression.

“Just getting to spend time with the entire staff was awesome,” Kuhn told MizzouToday. “I love how involved every position coach is with every recruit. Other schools, I probably know the O-line coach, the head coach and maybe my area recruiter. But I know most of the staff, because they’re so involved with every athlete.”

Missouri signed two of the state’s top three offensive linemen last cycle, missing out on Five-Star Plus+ offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell. The year prior, they also landed four-star Jack Lange, the No. 1 recruit inside the borders.

Nebraska, Penn State, Iowa, Oregon looking to get Kuhn out of Missouri

If they’re going to get Kuhn and continue that tradition, they’ll have to fend off some of the country’s heavyweight offensive line coaches. Nebraska in particular has pushed hard for him, and the Huskers recently hosted him for their junior day as well.

“The main thing was just getting to build a relationship with Coach Geep Wade,” Kuhn told InsideNebraska. “And also, I wanted to spend some more time and get to know Coach Rhule a little more. Those were the two most important things for me. I have been to the facilities several times before at Nebraska and I have gotten to see everything before. Today was all about relationships at this point with all the changes.”

Penn State’s new coaching staff is hoping to carry over the relationships they built with Kuhn while they were recruiting at Iowa State. And he is high on the Nittany Lions as well.

“I loved hearing Matt Campbell talk about the new direction this team is headed in while also honoring Penn State’s traditions,” he told BWI after his recent visit to Happy Valley. “Also, hearing Coach Clanton talk about the amount of support he will have in the O-line room now at Penn State.”

The 6-foot-3, 280-pounder ranks as the No. 163 overall prospect and No. 10 interior lineman in the country.