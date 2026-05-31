4-star OL Brayden Harris commits to Kansas State

Things moved quickly with four-star offensive lineman Brayden Harris and Kansas State. The Jackson (Mo.) High standout shuffled his top three last week and was working with a group of Kansas State, Arkansas and UCF.

But it turns out he didn’t need those visits to the other two because he announced his commitment to the Wildcats on Sunday.

Going into the visit Harris told Rivals what he liked about the program.

“At Kansas State I really love the connection with all the coaches,” Harris said. Also, Manhattan is a little different than most places.”

Harris is now commitment No. 12 for coach Collin Klien who is starting to find his footing on the recruiting trail.

The lineman was close to winning MVP at UA St. Louis earlier this spring.

“Harris wasn’t the offensive line MVP, but from a combination of this day’s performance and future projection, he looks like a prospect who has a lot of upside to offer colleges. He had several good 1-1 reps against tough competition and has future college starting tackle written all over him. He is poised to make a rise up in future rankings updates. We like Mizzou in his recruitment currently.”