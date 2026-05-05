4-star OL Elijah Hutcheson is a Gator: 'My feet are planted, and they are planted at Florida'

Elijah Hutcheson has been working to make his decision over the last week, and the four-star offensive tackle out of Roanoke (Va.) North Cross came to the conclusion over the weekend.

The No. 91 prospect in the Rivals Industry Ranking has over 30 offers, and he went through a full evaluation process before making his decision. On Sunday night, he let Jon Sumrall know he was committing to Florida.

Hutcheson chose the Gators over Clemson, Vanderbilt and Virginia Tech.

“It really came down to Florida and Vanderbilt,” Hutcheson told Rivals. “I’ve got great relationships with both, and I could see myself at both, but I felt best about Florida.

“I think the development factor at Florida really stood out. They have a great program and a great way of doing things. I trust the coaches and believe in what they can do with me.”

Florida capitalized on the Trautwein connection

Offensive line coach Phil Trautwien played a major role in the decision, building a relationship that dates back years — even before arriving in Gainesville.

“I’ve been talking to him for a long time… he’s one of the best O-line coaches in the country. We have been talking for about three years, going back to when he was at Penn State. The way he breaks down the game makes it like he is a teacher in the classroom. Everybody understands it.”

That connection carried weight.

When the staff transition happened and his primary recruiter landed at Florida, the Gators quickly moved into serious contention.

“It definitely brought attention to Florida,” Hutcheson said. “Before Coach Traut went to Florida, I wasn’t really considering Florida. He went there, we kept talking, and it made me interested in them.

“Then I went down for a visit this spring, and that was huge. I was there for three days, saw practice, meetings… I had a full schedule. You’re working all day, but it’s what I need to get to the next level. It showed me the level I need.”

Head coach Jon Sumrall is the leader of the SEC program. He also made an impression on the visit.

“He’s got great energy… he makes you want to be better,” Hutcheson said. “He cares about you as a person, not just a player. Coach Sumrall is a winner, he works hard and he is going to get the best out of his players.”

In the end, three things separated Florida.

“Development, the area and the level of play,” Hutcheson said. “You’re playing the best every day… that’s what I need. And I will be living in a great place, which I know I will be happy at.”

Now committed, Hutcheson is beginning to settle into the decision.

“My feet are planted, and they are planted at Florida,” he said. “I’m a Gator.”