4-star OL Elijah Morrison loves Clemson's culture, commits to the Tigers

Clemson made Elijah Morrison feel like a priority, and that feeling never changed.

The four-star offensive lineman out of Dacula (Ga.) Hebron Christian Academy committed to Dabo Swinney and the Tigers after building deep relationships with the staff throughout the spring, giving Clemson another major win in the trenches.

Georgia pushed hard and was Clemson’s biggest competition late, but when Morrison stepped back and looked at the full picture, the Tigers checked every box.

“The culture and how their environment is set up really stood out,” Morrison told Rivals. “They have a lot to offer as a program with their culture, the coaches and how they treat their players.”

Morrison held around 25 offers during the process, and at one point earlier this year, Georgia carried significant momentum.

Then came Clemson’s Elite Retreat early in March. That visit changed everything.

“When I went over there, I was just in awe. Everything they do — from player development to how they manage stuff on the field with offensive linemen — it just clicked. When I left that visit, Clemson really made a move for me.

“After the Elite Retreat was when it really hit me — Clemson could be that school.”

The Tigers’ family atmosphere resonated heavily with Morrison throughout the process.

“It’s a family-oriented school. I feel like I can go there, work my tail off, have fun and be in a faith-based place all at one time. The culture and relationships really made a big impact on my decision.”

The leader in that relationship department was offensive line coach Matt Luke. He played one of the biggest roles in Morrison’s decision.

“Coach Luke is probably the main reason I chose Clemson,” Morrison said. “If I didn’t have a good relationship with Coach Luke, this probably wouldn’t have been the outcome.

“We talk every day and the overall connection we have stands out. He is so consistent and he is a coach I really trust.”

Morrison also believes Swinney’s leadership and vision continue to set Clemson apart nationally.

“What stands out with Coach Swinney is he means everything he says,” Morrison said. “He’s a man of his word. Coach Swinney is so honest, and so genuine, and the culture at Clemson is because of him.”

That consistency throughout the program continued to stand out every time Morrison visited campus.

“I just felt like I was ready to commit,” Morrison said. “Over the last month, I have really felt that way. It just built up after that visit in March. Clemson did a great job recruiting me.”