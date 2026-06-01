4-star OL Luke Starcevic commits to Clemson

One of the most interesting athletes in the country just committed to Clemson. Kindred (N.D.) four-star Luke Starcevic had one of the more interesting recruitments in the Midwest.

The jumbo athlete has some schools recruiting him as a tight end like Oregon. Kansas State liked him as a potential defensive end. They went all in on Starcevic, sending the entire defensive staff to North Dakota for an in-home.

But Clemson likes him as an offensive tackle and rose very quickly to secure his commitment.

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The jumbo athlete told me why Clemson was the place for him.

“The way they run their program. Everything they do reflects mine and my families beliefs and they check every box,” Starcevic said.

Starcevic took an unofficial visit to Clemson earlier this spring where he was impressed with what he found.

“I really liked the people there,” Starcevic said.

“They were awesome and have a great culture. Also very excited about the vision Coach Luke has for me.”

Coming off that visit the plan was for the North Dakota native to let it serve as a de facto official visit. But that plan changed and he took an official over the weekend.

“I just felt we needed to feel the area again and get the rest of my family out there to see it,” Starcevic said.

Few schools do a better job of closing on big official visit weekends than Clemson. So heading into that visit, I logged a prediction for Starcevic to be in the class. Now he will be the latest addition to coach Matt Luke’s offensive line room.

He’ll be an intriguing addition with significant long-term upside.