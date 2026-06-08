4-star OL Reed Ramsier commits to Auburn: 'Everyone is aligned, and they all want to win'

Auburn‘s recruiting run continued Sunday when four-star offensive lineman Reed Ramsier has committed to the Tigers.

The Orlando (Fla.) First Academy standout chose Auburn over Texas, giving Alex Golesh and his staff another major win in the trenches and continuing the momentum that has surrounded the program throughout June.

For Ramsier, Auburn’s pursuit started long before the final decision.

“Auburn has literally been in pursuit of me since the first week Coach Hoodie and Coach Golesh got there,” Ramsier told Rivals. “I knew both of them from where they were before, so we just had a little catching up to do.”

Those relationships helped put Auburn in position, but they were far from the only reason the Tigers won out.

“The people made a big difference for me. From the coaches, players and trainers — all are great. Everyone is aligned, and they all want to win. They are all one big family with a common goal in mind.”

That family atmosphere stood out every time Ramsier visited campus.

This weekend marked his fourth trip to Auburn, and each visit strengthened his confidence in the program.

“Auburn took the lead the minute I stepped foot back on campus. It feels like home. I feel comfortable being around the people and the town.”

The more time he spent in Auburn, the easier it became to picture his future there.

“The town and university are awesome,” Ramsier said. “I could see myself living in Auburn after football.

“I can see myself being developed by the coaches and the people around me at Auburn too. Auburn is the best place for me to grow as a young man, a student and a football player.”

Several coaches left strong impressions throughout the process.

“I would say all the coaches stand out in their unique ways,” Ramsier said. “They all have their own personalities, but at the end of the day they are all bought into the program.”

Of course, offensive line coach Tyler “Hoodie” Hudanick played a major role as well. Golesh did as well.

“It was great to sit down with Coach Hoodie and talk about development and watch him coach up my film and tape.

“Coach Golesh is a real human being who cares about developing his players into great young men. He has been honest with me since I was a freshman, which goes a long way.

“It’s coaches like Golesh and Hoodie that make you want to play as hard as possible because you respect them.”

Now Ramsier is ready to get to work.

The 6-foot-4, 305-pound lineman joins one of the hottest recruiting classes in the country and gives Auburn another blue-chip addition up front.

“I’m most excited to get in the building and get to work,” Ramsier said. “I want to contribute to this team any way possible. I’m all in, and I’ll do whatever it takes to help this team win national championships.”