4-star OL Terrance Smith commits to LSU: 'The family feel there is second to none'

After a monster week in Baton Rouge, LSU‘s added another key piece to its 2027 recruiting class.

After landing commitments from four-star EDGE KJ Green, cornerback Markez Davis, four-star receiver Cade Cooper and four-star running back Tre Segarra, the Tigers have landed another major piece in Terrance Smith.

The Lansdale (Pa.) Lansdale Catholic standout chose LSU over Auburn, Rutgers and Tennessee, giving the Tigers one of the top offensive line prospects in the Northeast.

Smith ranks No. 237 overall in the Rivals Industry Ranking.

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The relationship with offensive line coach Eric Wolford played a major role in LSU’s rise.

Wolford recruited Smith while at Kentucky and immediately went back to work when he joined the LSU staff.

“As soon as he got there, he hit me up and started trying to get me over there because we already had that relationship,” Smith said. “From day one, I loved it over there.”

That relationship only grew stronger throughout the process.

“Coach Wolf is not only a great coach, but he’s a great guy. He’s never changed. Since the day I met him at Kentucky, I knew he was different. He knows how to build a family and build relationships with his players.”

Smith said Wolford’s track record stood out as much as anything.

“When Coach Wolf brings his guys in and coaches them, those guys still reach out to him when they’re in the NFL,” Smith said. “They’re inviting him to weddings. It just shows the relationships he can build and the development speaks for itself.

“Coach Wolford was a big part of why I chose LSU.”

LSU offered much more than one relationship, however.

The four-star offensive lineman believes the Tigers checked every box he was looking for in a program.

“I’ve always been looking for the same three things in a school: relationships, culture and development,” Smith said. “These schools all checked those boxes, but LSU just made the most sense for me.

“When you look at the whole offensive staff, all the position coaches are amazing coaches. Then you have Coach Kiffin and Coach Weiss. I think they’re honestly two of the best offensive minds in the game right now.”

Away from football, Smith plans to major in finance and believes LSU can help him long after his playing career ends.

“With all the alumni and people that support the program, it gives me a window to pursue that at a young age and get connections early on,” he said. “When I’m done with football, I won’t be panicking trying to find something to do.”

Smith visited Baton Rouge three times and quickly became comfortable around the program.

“The family feel there is one to none,” Smith said. “Even the people working in the building are super respectful and nice.”

He also sees a bright future under the Tigers’ leadership.

“Coach Kiffin is a super smart guy, and I think that’s what you need in an offense. The name LSU speaks volumes, and with the resources and coaching staff they have, I think they’re going to do very well.”

As decision day approached, Smith compared the pros and cons of each finalist.

In the end, LSU stood above the rest.

“I think LSU just makes the most sense for me,” Smith said. “I fit in super well over there and I can be developed, which is the main goal.”