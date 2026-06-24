4-star OT Antonio Berry commits to Ole Miss

Tupelo (Miss.) offensive tackle Antonio Berry announced his commitment to Ole Miss on Wednesday. The 6-foot-5, 300-pound standout chose the Rebels over offers from Alabama, Colorado, Florida and Kentucky.

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Alabama was long viewed as a front-runner for Berry’s pledge, but Ole Miss surged to the front of his recruitment following his visit to Oxford. The four-star prospect also took official visits to Colorado, Florida and Kentucky.

Berry is the No. 86 overall prospect in the Rivals Industry Rankings, an equally weighted formula that utilizes the three major recruiting services. He ranks as the No. 6 offensive tackle in the 2027 class and No. 4 prospect in Mississippi regardless of position.

Antonio Berry Scouting Summary

Rivals’ Director of Scouting and Rankings Charles Power wrote this about Berry in May.

Light-footed offensive tackle with projectable size and some of the best movement skills at the position in the 2027 cycle. Measured in at around 6-foot-5, 300 pounds with a 6-foot-10 wing-span at the Nashville Rivals Camp prior to his senior season. Carries the weight well and has room to continue adding good mass once in a college program. A natural mover with excellent reactive quickness. Posted one of the best shuttle times for a 300-plus pound offensive linemen on the national camp circuit. Shows off the movement skills on film and in the camp setting. Coordinated and balanced in pass protection. Able to redirect and recover within his pass set. Does a nice job of keeping his shoulders square. Has some natural power and is able to drop the anchor on contact. Also flashes ability as a run blocker on Friday nights. Able to lock in on second level defenders. Plays with a physical edge. Will need to continue honing his overall technique. Not the tallest or longest offensive tackle, but has plenty of size. One of the youngest top offensive line prospects in the cycle, turning 17 years-old in late June prior to his senior year. Fast ascent and athletic skill set has him looking like one of the top offensive tackles in the cycle.