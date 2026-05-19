4-Star OT Jake Hildebrand stays in-state, Arizona State lands Top 100 recruit

Chandler (Ariz.) Basha offensive tackle Jake Hildebrand isn’t going far for college.

The two-time Navy All-American Bowl selection announced his commitment to Arizona State on Tuesday.

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Hildebrand picked the Sun Devils over Oregon, Texas A&M and Utah.

Offensive line coach Saga Tuitele worked hard to land Hildebrand, a constant presence at Basha, including last week at the Basha Showcase.

The culture that head coach Kenny Dillingham has built at his alma mater was evident to Hildebrand.

In fact, the offer from the Sun Devils came almost three years ago, in June 2023, before Dillingham and Tuitele coached a game for the Sun Devils.

“I picked Arizona State because of the culture that they have here in Tempe,” said Hildebrand. “Being able to help build a program has been a dream of mine for a while now.”

Dillingham turning down overtures for other jobs also showed Hildebrand he’s there for the long haul.

“I know the coaches will not leave ASU because they were offered the biggest job that was available and both coach Dillingham and coach Tuitele declined the job because they feel something special there, and I see into that vision as well,” said Hildebrand.

Hildebrand is also impressed with the academics that Arizona State offers.

“They have the number one honors school in public universities,” said Hildebrand.

And playing in his back yard was an added bonus.

“It is also close to home which means I don’t have to leave my family,” said Hildebrand. “That means everything to me.”

The nation’s No. 93 overall prospect according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services, is a huge recruiting coup for Dillingham, who lands his highest-rated in-state commit since taking over at his alma mater.

Hildebrand was selected to play in the 2027 Navy All-American Bowl in San Antonio, which follows up his selection in 2026, making him a rare two-time All-American Bowl selection.