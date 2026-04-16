4-star OT Jimmy Kalis to commit live with Rivals tomorrow

Spring commitments are piling in and another blue-chipper is ready to reveal his college decision this week.

Pittsburgh Central Catholic four-star offensive tackle Jimmy Kalis has accrued over 40 Power Four offers. He hasn’t been short-changed throughout his process, logging visits to over 20 programs across the nation.

After his latest round of spring trips, Kalis has entered decision mode. He will announce his commitment tomorrow, April 17, live on the Rivals YouTube channel. Kalis will choose between six schools: Clemson, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Ohio State and Texas.

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Kalis is the No. 234 overall prospect and No. 21 OT in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 8 player in Pennsylvania.

The blue-chipper plays for one of the top high school football programs in the Keystone State. Central Catholic won 13 games in 2025 and finished as the No. 4 team in the state, per the Rivals Composite Rankings.

Kalis discusses top schools

When speaking with Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett back in February, Kalis named his top six and broke down why each school is on his list:

Ohio State: “They are very high on my list because they have been there and been very consistent since day 1. They develop OL at a high level and have an elite culture and they take pride in getting guys to the next level.”

Georgia: “Georgia is definitely also high on my list because the love is real and genuine. Their standard for excellence is unmatched and the way they play and compete everyday is what you want if you’re serious about OL development.”

Texas: “Texas has been very high on my list because of the way they have made me feel like a priority. They have a great OL staff and they have everything you need to grow. The resources, competition and a great plan to develop me into a next level player.”

LSU: “LSU is also a great school because of the way they play football all down there, it’s mean and gritty. The new OL coach, Coach Wolf, me and him had a great relationship at his previous school, and it has only grown since he got to LSU!”

Clemson: “Clemson has caught my eye due to the family environment. I feel like they are very serious about growing you as a man on and off the football field. Coach Luke is one of the best OL coaches in the business and he has what it takes to develop me into the player I want to be.”

Miami: “Miami is high on my list because they have made it very known to me that they want me and their love is real. I think they have a great OL staff and including their HC is an OL guy, they are also a great program that is on the uprise to be the next power house.”